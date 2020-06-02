Voting South Dakota June 2 What You Need To Know

It is election day in South Dakota. If you are going out to vote remember to wear a face mask and know ahead of time what is going to be on the ballot. If you need to know where you are supposed to go to vote and get a sample ballot just enter your name, zip code, and birthday at SDSOS.GOV.

Here is some of what you can expect to see on the ballot in Sioux Falls.

Primary Races:

Presidential Democrat: Former Vice President Joe Biden vs. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

South Dakota Republican Senator: U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds vs. state Rep. Scyller Borglum of Rapid City

South Dakota House Republican: U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson vs. Liz May of Kyle

Republican candidates: Rep. Isaac Latterell, R-Tea, and Rep. Herman Otten, R-Lennox, are running for the Senate District 6 seat.

Republican candidates: Sen. Ernie Otten, R-Tea, Aaron Aylward of Hartford, Nathan Block of Tea, and Thomas Werner of Sioux Falls are running for the House District 6 seat.

Republican candidates: Rep. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, Michael Clark of Hartford, and Bethany Soye of Sioux Falls are running for the House District 9 seat.

Republican candidates: Rep. Arch Beal, R-Sioux Falls, George Hendrickson, Greg Jamison, and Amy Miller, all of Sioux Falls, are running for the House District 12 seat.

Republican candidates: Rep. Larry Zikmund, R-Sioux Falls, and David Zellmer of Sioux Falls are running for the Senate District 14 seat.

Republican candidates: Tom Holmes, Brad Lindwurm, and Taylor Rehfeldt, all of Sioux Falls, are running for the House District 14 seat.

Minnehaha County races:

State's Attorney: Current Minnehaha County State's Attorney Crystal Johnson vs. two assistant attorneys for the City of Sioux Falls: Paul Bengford and Daniel Haggar

Treasurer: Current treasurer Pam Nelson, D-Sioux Falls, vs. Kris Swanson, R-Crooks.

Commission: Sioux Falls Republicans Jean Bender and Dean Karsky along with Sioux Falls Democrats Trisha Callaghan and Andrew Dedula are up for re-election.

Sioux Falls City Council races:

Current City Councilor Theresa Stehly vs. challenger Alex Jensen and current City Councilor Greg Neitzert vs. Julian Beaudion.

You can get more information on what will be on your ballot by going to SDSOS.GOV.