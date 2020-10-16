VOTE for Twins Nelson Cruz to Win Hank Aaron Award

Nelson Cruz once again defied the odds this season as he continues to get older, his stats continue to look like he is in his prime.

That success in 2020 has put him in a position to be one of the finalists for the Hank Aaron Award.

The Hank Aaron Award is given out annually to the most outstanding offensive player in each league.

There are seven finalists for both the American League and National League currently up for the fan vote, which runs now through Sunday, October 18.

You can VOTE for Nelson Cruz to win the Hank Aaron Award by clicking here.

During the 2020 season, the 40-year-old Cruz hit over .300, had a slugging % of .595, 16 home runs, and 33 RBI's all while being the catalyst for the Twins offense.

The Minnesota Twins won the AL Central during the 60 games truncated MLB season but fell in the first round of the playoffs to the Houston Astros.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, the offseason, and the 2021 schedule you can visit their website.