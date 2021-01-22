Vote! Falls Park Nominated For ‘Best City Park’

Falls Park in Sioux Falls is getting nationwide attention as a nominee for Best City Park by USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice.

As of the publishing of this article, Falls Park is at number eight out of 20 contenders on the leader board.

The description from USA Today 10Best says, "Walkable from downtown Sioux Falls, the 123-acre Falls Park is famously the home of the city's namesake cascade, where 7,400 gallons of water per second make the 100-foot plunge. Visitors can see the remains of the Queen Bee Mill on the river's east side."

You can vote once per day until the contest closes on February, 15. The 10Best parks will be announced on Friday, February 26.

Interesting to note that there is another Falls Park in Greensville, South Carolina. That park is at number two right now and it looks like a nice park.

Overall, there are some really nice city parks around the country that have been nominated. Falls Park should be proud to be counted among them, but we still need to win this thing so vote today!

