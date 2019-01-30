Von Miller has Nothing on My Hot Old Spice Photo Shoot

Von Miller is a household name in the NFL and a brand ambassador for Old Spice, but he has nothing on my Old Spice photo shoot.

I knew when I walked by the Old Spice set on Radio Row in Atlanta that all the looks I was getting from both the men and women working for Old Spice were looks of desire.

A desire that they needed me to come over and give them the photo shoot of their lives.

So that is exactly what I did.

Jeff Thurn Results Radio

As you can tell, just as Lexa Brooke the Old Spice rep and magnificent photographer for this photo shoot told me, this was amazing!

It was the entertainment highlight of her day and hopefully it will the entertainment highlight of your day.

And always remember #MenHaveSkinToo.