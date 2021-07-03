Volunteers Needed for Sanford International With Some Cool Perks

The Sanford International is right around the corner and not only is it a great event for the city of Sioux Falls, but a great way for the community to get involved as well.

Get our free mobile app

Of course you are able to attend the event and be a part of the spectators but the Sanford International also offers a great opportunity for volunteers to get up close and personal to the stars and course.

Volunteers are currently needed for the 2021 Sanford International and you can sign up online.

Here are the additional perks that are provided by the Sanford International for those who volunteer.

One (1) Sanford International logoed Callaway golf shirt

One (1) Sanford International logoed Sports Casuals outerwear piece

Breakfast and/or lunch on days of volunteer service

Tournament badge allowing access to grounds when you are not working

Access to Volunteer Appreciation Party held prior to tournament week at Great Shots- Date TBD

Chance to play on Volunteer Play Day (9 or 18 holes). Volunteers will get the opportunity to play MCC on a specific day post tournament. Must Volunteer (3) shifts to qualify for a chance to play

So not only do you get to be a part of the tournament and get unprecedented access around the course to help out, you get some really cool perks as well.

The 2021 Sanford International will take place at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls from September 13-19.

Over the last few years, the Sanford International has delivered some great golf on the course and some great perks to the community of Sioux Falls from donations to the Children's Hospital to national exposure.

Hopefully the 2021 Sanford International will be another home run and make sure and sign up to be a part of the festivities by volunteering for this years tournament.

For more information on the Sanford International, more ways to get involved or to purchase tickets for the 2021 event, you can visit their website.