Volunteer Opportunities at Helpline Center This Week

It is increasingly difficult in our world to find meaningful ways to connect with people. Thankfully, that is what the Helpline Center does. No matter where your interests lie, they can connect you with a volunteer experience that fulfills that desire and one that betters the community too.

These are just a few of the volunteer openings this week.

Sioux Falls Humane Society - Junior Volunteer Program is inviting teens with their parents or guardians to participate in a number of activities which teach responsible pet ownership, animal safety, and the importance of volunteering.

Cars for a Cause - A Benefit for Lifescape needs volunteer's assistance with set-up and tear-down, kids activities and more, for this brand new family fun event with all kinds of cars and vendors.

Siouxland Renaissance Festival - They need a wide variety of volunteers to take tickets, greet guests, provide security, help with children's games, set up, etc. You are welcome to wear costumes, but you don't have to. It is a great way to spend time seeing some living history and have a whole lot of fun.

For more information, see Helpline Center online , on Facebook , or call 211.