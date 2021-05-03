Visit South Dakota’s Amazing Secret Outdoor Gem This Summer

2020. On so many levels, the year we'd like to forget.

So let's do just that and look forward to 2021! The rest of spring, the warmth of summer. Getting out and about, seeing friends and family and...what the heck, meeting strangers and making new friends.

There are so many great places (not to mention great faces) to see in South Dakota.

There are world-famous attractions from one end of the state to the other. Everybody knows about them.

But there's one special spot, one hidden gem, that a lot of people don't know about.

Welcome to Pease Creek Recreation Area.

Nestled up close to Geddes, it's almost 600 acres of 'get away from it all' beauty with easy access to the Missouri River and Lake Francis Case. With all those recreational activities and facilities, it's great for a few hours or a few days, you decide.

Walking, jogging, cycling, even horse riding. With three and a half miles of trails, you can do it all. And really, do I even have to mention fishing? Walleye, bass, catfish, northern pike. And yes, there's a camping area with electrical hookups.

2020 is gone thank goodness. 2021 is ripe for fun! Check out the details for Pease Creek Recreation and discover for yourself one of South Dakota's amazing hidden gems.

But gee, don't tell anybody!

