Virginia, Texas Tech Get Defensive to Move to Title Game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Slap the floor, bend those knees and get both hands up. This national championship game is going to be a clinic on defense. Virginia and Texas Tech are the last two teams alive in the NCAA Tournament, and they're here because they barely let their opponents breathe with the ball.

Two of the three best defenses in the nation will meet for the title on Monday night, the first appearance in the final for each program. So after surviving a low-scoring semifinal on Saturday, here come the Cavaliers and the Red Raiders for another clash of the paint packers and ball hawkers.

Virginia stunned Auburn 63-62, when Kyle Guy sank three free throws with 0.6 seconds left after a late foul call. Then Texas Tech grinded past Michigan State 61-51, buoyed by 22 points from Matt Mooney and bolstered by Coach Chris Beard's smothering defensive approach.

No matter the number of shots made, the trophy will be lifted and the confetti will be dropped either way at U.S. Bank Stadium, where 72,711 fans packed the 3-year-old football facility for the semifinal games.

The last big-time sporting event held in this building was the Super Bowl just 14 months ago when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in the second-highest-scoring NFL title game in league history.

