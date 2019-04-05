Results Radio 2019 VIP Golf Card

Save money while hitting the greens with the 2019 Results RADIO VIP Golf Card offer! The VIP Card lets you golf at 15 of the area's best local golf courses! It includes one 18-hole round of play with half cart (unless otherwise noted) at each participating course.

Don't wait! Order now before they're gone!

Elmwood Golf Course **

The area's most popular course, Elmwood's 27 holes consist of two great courses, both challenging, fun and easy to walk. Their championship 18-hole layout is a classic parkland course, featuring tree-lined fairways and large, well-bunkered, undulating greens. The East 9, the other regulation 9-hole course that does not require a tee time, is the best value in the region with green fees under $15. You'll also enjoy the great practice greens and driving range facilities. **Excludes half cart

Kuehn Park Golf Course **

The best executive course in the area, Kuehn Park features a par 30 course that’s fast and fun for everyone. It is a great course for golfers of all abilities, but it's especially appealing to juniors, seniors, and beginners. Excellent driving range and practice greens are also available. **Excludes half cart

Prairie Green Golf Course **

A prairie treasure, Prairie Green was rated one of Golf Digest’s Best New Affordable Courses in 1996 and is currently the highest rated public course in the region. A beautiful prairie links-style course designed by Dick Nugent, at Prairie Green you will experience generous fairways, stunning prairie wetlands, and well-bunkered greens. Challenging from the back tees but playable for all, the course features four sets of tees, unbelievably affordable fees and the glorious big skies and wide open spaces of the prairie. **Excludes half cart

McCook Country Club

Opened in 1968, McCook Country Club is just a short drive west of Sioux Falls in Salem, South Dakota. This nine-hole regulation course offers golfers 3,106 yards of golf for a par of 36 and offers a challenging layout for golfers of all levels.

The Bridges at Beresford Golf Course

Voted one of the best 2017 public golf courses in the state by Best Things South Dakota AmericanTowns Media, The Bridges at Beresford is a mere 25 minutes south of Sioux Falls. As an affordable par 36 public golf course, they are a great little get-away, open for all to enjoy. Whether you are a seasoned golfer, picking up clubs for the first time, want to hit the driving range or putting green, they’ve got you covered! Be sure to stop into their full-service clubhouse for refreshing beverages, delicious food, apparel, golf balls, tees and more. Keep them in mind, not only for an outstanding golfing experience but also as the go-to location for a great group golf outing, hosting a benefit, wedding receptions, parties and more! Their Event Center and Meeting Room are state-of-the-art, seat up to 375 guests and are available for anyone to rent. Let’s not forget about catering because they do that too! Visit their website or call (605) 763-2202 to reserve a tee time or for more information.

Brandon Golf Course

Come play one of the most established golf courses in the area! The beautiful 18-hole public course will treat the champion level and beginning golfer alike. The course, located just six miles from Sioux Falls in Brandon, SD, has had over 35 years to mature, so come and enjoy the serene, natural settings and golf at one of the best courses in the area. You can take in the beautiful panoramic view of the course from the Clubhouse deck.

River Ridge Golf Club

River Ridge Golf Club in Garretson, SD is a beautiful, affordable nine-hole golf course situated on 92 acres off of Palisade Park Road. It offers a fun and challenging round of golf just 20 miles northeast of Sioux Falls. River Ridge is well-known around the tri-state area for its large, true and slippery greens. Bunkers, grass mounds and water hazards dot the course and can be found on eight of the nine holes. River Ridge is committed to providing a great golf experience mixed with small-town hospitality. They're confident that you'll enjoy their nine great golf holes, full-service clubhouse, outstanding practice facilities (complete with practice green and driving range) and friendly staff. All of these will combine to make your golf experience at River Ridge a memorable one!

Spring Creek Country Club

Spring Creek Country Club lies in a beautiful rural setting just minutes southeast of Sioux Falls. The Marty Johnson designed course boasts of being the finest conditioned golf course in the area. The front nine starts off with some easier holes and gradually builds toward a more difficult back nine. Spring Creek Country Club is open to the public for golf and corporate golf outings. The clubhouse has a banquet room available to all outside parties for any type of event or function including prenuptial dinners, wedding receptions, business meetings, birthday parties, retirement parties and more. Be sure to make a stop in the Clubhouse to enjoy the full-service bar! They invite you to experience Spring Creek Country Club, "The Country Club for the Public."

Madison Golf & Country Club

Madison Golf & Country Club is located just west of Madison, SD on Lake Herman. Featuring stunning lake views, this 6,162-yard par 71 regulation course is one of Southeastern South Dakota’s most unique golfing experiences. Founded in 1946, Madison Golf and Country Club incorporates natural landscapes and subtle elevation changes to create a challenge that has become a favorite for MCC members and guests. Madison Golf & Country Club features a premier practice facility featuring a driving range, practice green and two bunker complexes. After your round, enjoy food and a beverage at their full-service bar and grill located inside the renovated clubhouse. Come see what all the buzz is about and let MCC be your next golfing adventure!

Lakeview Golf Course

This beautiful 18-hole championship course is on the edge of Lake Mitchell. Lakeview is challenging without being punishing. They pride themselves in quality golf for a reasonable price. USA Today votes Lakeview as the top course in South Dakota for under $50! Don’t take their word for it. See for yourself! For tee times, call 605-995-8460.

Luverne Country Club *

Luverne Country Club invites you to a round of golf at one of the best nine-hole courses in the area. LCC is a challenging track with tree-lined fairways, but it rewards good shots by golfers of all abilities. After the round, enjoy a relaxing drink on their spacious deck and food from their full bar menu. You’ll also enjoy a ride on the new Yamaha carts. Have a great golf season from the Luverne Country Club! *Excludes Saturdays before noon

The Ridge Golf Club of Iowa ***

The Ridge is not only an outstanding facility but also Northwest Iowa’s newest championship golf course. With 7200 yards par 71 from the tips and five sets of tees, the course is enjoyable for all skill levels. The golf course and clubhouse opened in 2009. The condition of the course is excellent with a true consistent roll on the greens. The Ridge Golf Club of Iowa was the recipient of the 2012 #1 18-Hole Golf Course of the year in Iowa by the IGA. The Ridge is full service with a full practice facility that includes two practice greens, practice bunkers and a double-ended range tee. A full-service golf shop and grill will make the day complete. The golf course has received great reviews and was awarded “Top Five New National Development of The Year” by Golf Inc for 2009. The Ridge is staffed by PGA Professional staff Matthew Nice, Director of Golf and Karrie Van Ravenswaay, PGA Assistant Golf Professional. ***Excludes Saturdays before noon and holidays

Par Mar Valley

Par Mar Valley Country Club on Highway 44 just west of Parker is a beautiful golf course nestled in the Vermillion River Valley. It boasts a mature layout with water on eight holes and very challenging greens. A full-service restaurant with helpful staff will fulfill all your food and beverage desires, and you have to come check out the huge new deck overlooking the golf course! Whether it’s you and some friends or family or your company hosting a golf event, come enjoy a wonderful golf experience at Par Mar!

Meadow Acres Golf Club

Built on the vision of the local residents, Meadow Acres Golf Course was turned into one of the Crown Jewels of the Larchwood, IA area. Pride of ownership is evident in the beauty and playability of the course. Meadow Acres has three tee off areas offered on every hole, welcoming golfers of any skill level to play. Meadow Acres is one of the most affordable golfing values in the area and features electric carts, bar and restaurant, banquet facilities and couples, men’s and women’s leagues. They hope to see you all soon for a wonderful golf experience!

Landsmeer Golf Club *

Landsmeer Golf Club sets the standard for public golf. Meaning “Lake of the Land,” in the Dutch language, Landsmeer reflects the unique Dutch heritage of Orange City and the nature of the golf course. Golfers playing the course at Landsmeer will enjoy a public 18-hole championship golf course with extensive practice facilities that include driving range, designated chipping area and putting green. Lakes and streams offer challenges on the front nine, while a links-style atmosphere is found on the back side. Each of Landsmeer’s 18 holes has its own character, making for a memorable golf experience in each and every round. Landsmeer was named #1 Municipal Golf Course in the state of Iowa in 2009 by Golf Digest and 18-Hole Course of the Year in 2008 by the Iowa Golf Association. After your round, stop in and enjoy the new bar and grille in the newly remodeled clubhouse. *Excludes Saturdays before noon

More information and Specs

Tee time required. Valid for one 18-hole round with half-cart unless otherwise noted. Expires 10/31/2019. Not valid with other offers, discounts or during league play.