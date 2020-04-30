Vinyl Taco To Partially Re-Open This Friday!

Here's some good news that deserves a mini-fiesta! Vinyl Taco is re-opening its doors this Friday. But hold the margaritas...for now.

Vinyl Taco broke the exciting news on its Facebook page about its temporary operating schedule. To facilitate the process of officially opening its doors for business again, the restaurant will be offering takeout and curbside orders.

Restaurant hours are limited during this partial opening period. Vinyl Taco will be accepting orders seven days a week from 11:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. Most of the menu will be available. According to Rosemary McCoy of SIOUXFALLS.BUSINESS, when talking with Vinyl Taco owner Kirk Keupp, tells McCoy "only three items won’t work in to-go containers." The establishment will be offering a dinner-for-two package.

Until the social distancing guidelines are lifted, the Vinyl Social Club will not be open to the public. However, this space will be used for extra restaurant seating when the time comes to allow patrons inside the Mexican hotspot.