Vinyl Taco in Sioux Falls Sets Opening Date

If you've driven near 41st and Western, then you've seen the progress being made at the former Borrowed Buck's Roadhouse building. The building will soon reopen as Vinyl Taco.

And now they have set a tentative opening day: January 31 !!!

Vinyl Taco is owned by the same people that owned Borrowed Buck's Roadhouse.

Vinyl Taco has a 70's classic rock vibe. The servers will play actual vinyl records and the restaurant is decorated with music memorabilia including signed guitars from Bruce Springsteen and Fleetwood Mac.

There is also rock-n-roll inspired artwork done by a local Fargo artist, Rando.

The menu will feature three types of burritos and 14 different street style tacos like barbacoa, carne asada, chicken fajita, chicken tinga, gringo and steak fajita, just to name a few. Other items on the menu include chimichangas, enchiladas, and more. Tacos Molcajete is a fun way to build your own taco. It comes to the table in a grill-heated bowl filled with meat and vegetables.

Vinyl Taco is really emphasizing the freshness of the menu. Everything is made to order and all the sauces and salsas are made from scratch not to mention the house-made tortillas.

Vinyl Social Club is located in the Vinyl Taco building but has a different opening date, which has not been announced yet. The two establishments will share a kitchen but will have different hours. Vinyl Social Club, when it does open, will be open from 4:00 PM to 2:00 AM Wednesday through Saturday. Vinyl Taco's hours are 11:00 AM to Midnight Monday through Saturday and you must be 21 to enter!

Natasha/Hot 104.7