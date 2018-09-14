Vintage Motorcycle Cannonball Run Rolling Through the Area This Weekend
More than 100 vintage motorcycles will roll into Spirit Lake, Iowa Friday (9/14) and Pierre, South Dakota Saturday (September 15), on their way to Portland, Oregon. The "Cannonball Run," as it's called, left on a transcontinental trip from Portland, Maine on September 8 with hopes of arriving in Portland, Oregon September 23.
After spending Friday in Spirit Lake and Saturday in Pierre, the riders will then take the short trip to Sturgis on Sunday. They plan to ride on into Montana next week and, again, make it to Portland, Oregon by September 23, having ridden their motorcycles roughly 3,500 miles.
According to organizers, it isn't really a race - given the fact that all the motorcycles were built on or before 1929 and can't do over 50 miles-per-hour - but rather an endurance race as participants take mostly backroads, traveling across the country showing off their vintage machines as they go.
Each day, or "stage" as they call it, consists of anywhere from 220 to 320 miles. The biennial event started in 2010 and got its name from long-distance biker pioneer Erwin “Cannonball” Baker, according to the event’s history online at motorcylecannonball.com.
So, if you're out-and-about this weekend and you see a large group of old, vintage motorcycles traveling down the backroads, make sure you give 'em a wave. And, again, if they seem to be traveling under the speed limit - cut 'em a little slack. They're doing the best they can for being nearly 100 years old.