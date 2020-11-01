Vikings Shock the NFL World and Knock Off the Packers

Sunday was a very good day to be a Vikings fan as not only did Minnesota win, but they defeated their most hated rival.

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers 28-22 on Sunday at Lambeau Field and shocked the NFL world.

Minnesota came in as a 6.5 point underdog to the Packers who absolutely dominated the Vikings in their Week 1 matchup, but the combination of Dalvin Cook and a defense that made timely plays all propelled Minnesota to the win.

Minnesota was coming off their bye week and improved to 2-5 with the win over Green Bay.

It was Vikings running back Dalvin Cook who stole the show and created NFL history during his 4 touchdown performance.

Cook scored touchdowns on the first four possessions for the Vikings which had never happened in NFL history.

Minnesota will host Detroit next Sunday at noon in Minneapolis and the Packers will have a quick turnaround as they face off against San Francisco on the road on Thursday Night Football.

