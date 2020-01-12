Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski to be Cleveland Browns Head Coach

The Minnesota Vikings saw their season come to a end with a loss to San Francisco on Saturday and on Sunday they lost even more.

The Vikings will now be losing their offensive coordinator to the Cleveland Browns.

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are hiring Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach.

Stefanski had been with the Vikings for a long time and was promoted to full time offensive coordinator with the Vikings this offseason.

He will be tagged with the duties of turning around the same organization that so many have tried to turn around in the past.

This time though he is loaded with talent offensively which is obviously his specialty and the hope is he can get the whole team to buy in and be a lot more disciplined than a season ago.

Minnesota will now look to fill their OC job once again as they try to rebound next year from a Divisional Round loss to the 49ers.