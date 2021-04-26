Vikings Justin Jefferson to be 1st NFL Player in Fortnite Game

Many around the world have played the video game Fortnite and even if you have never played the game, the odds are that you have heard of it over the last few years.

Since the game has reached unprecedented heights in popularity, many are finding themselves enamored with the next evolution of the game itself.

Get our free mobile app

The latest edition to Fortnite comes in the form of current NFL WR and current Minnesota Viking, Justin Jefferson.

It was a remarkable rookie campaign for Jefferson as he came in second in the Rookie of the Year votes behind Justin Herbert.

This is just another sign that not only is the football world watching the early success of Justin Jefferson, but many others are too.

For more information on the video game Fortnite, details on Justin Jefferson's involvement, or other games from the same creators, you can visit their website.