Vikings GM: Wife Says Don’t Come Home If I Draft a CB

The Minnesota Vikings fans aren't the only ones who are tired of the Minnesota Vikings drafting defensive backs in the NFL Draft, apparently Rick Spielman's wife is tired of it too.

The Vikings GM told the teams website that his wife had some explicit conversations with him about who he shouldn't be drafting in the first round of this years draft.

"My wife ... she said, 'If you draft another corner, don't come home. You can just stay at the office.'"

That advice may be some of the best advice Spielman and the Vikings could get considering how cornerback happy they have been in recent years during the draft.

Some of the targets that the Vikings might actually pursue will include offensive and defensive lineman and potentially a tight end early in the 2019 NFL Draft.