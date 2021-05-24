The Augustana baseball team (36-11) is the number two seed in the NCAA Division II Baseball Central Region Tournament and will face #5 Southern Arkansas (27-14). Augustana earned an at-large bid to advance to the field of 42 teams.

Three players for Augustana, Will Olson, Ryan Jares, and Carter Howell have been named to the NCBWA All-Central Region Team. Plus, seven players are represented on the All-NSIC teams.

Augustana lost their first match of the NSIC Finals to Minnesota State on Thursday then rallied for 11 runs to win game two by beating Minnesota Crookston.

Friday's NSIC Championship round also was a split for the Vikings and the Mavericks.

The Viking s and Muleriders play this Thursday at 7:00 PM in Warrensburg, Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Division II Baseball Central Region Tournament.