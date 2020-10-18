Vikings and Packers Have Dreadful Games on Sunday

It was a bad Sunday to be a Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers fan as both teams had dreadful games.

The Vikings kicked things off with a 40-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and it wasn't even that close.

Minnesota gave up 470 total yards and Matt Ryan diced up the Vikings defense going 30 out of 40 through the air, 371 yards, and 4 touchdowns, ending the day with a 136.6 passer rating.

On the flip side, the Vikings offense was held back all day by Kirk Cousins who tossed 3 INT's in the afternoon.

The Green Bay Packers suffered a similar fate on Sunday as they looked out of sync most of the game.

Green Bay took on Tampa Bay and all week the story was Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers, but it was the defense of Tampa vs Aaron Rodgers that was the difference.

Rodgers was pressured 12 times on Sunday which was more than any other team had pressured Rodgers in one game this season.

The Packers would end up losing to the Buccaneers 38-10.

The difference in optimism about the rest of the season though for both teams is much different after the same result on Sunday.

Green Bay is percentage points out of first place and has played really well through most of the year while Minnesota is 1-5 heading into their bye week and it may be a lost season for the Vikings.

The Green Bay Packers will travel to Houston and take on the Texans next Sunday at Noon as they try to get to 5-1.

