Vikings Address Offensive Line with First Pick in NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings came into the 2021 NFL Draft with some needs that certainly could be filled with the right pick in the first round.

Vikings fans are hoping that is right as they went with a position of need with their first-round draft pick.

The Vikings moved back from their original position of No. 14 and selected at No. 22 after a trade with the New York Jets.

With the fourteenth pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw.

Darrisaw has all the tools to be a very good NFL lineman and it fits the exact need that the Vikings need the most by addressing an offensive line that is in desperate need of depth.

Add Darrisaw to the mix of a team who had a prolific offense in 2020, the organization and their fans have to be very satisfied with gaining a great prospect with their first pick in the draft.

