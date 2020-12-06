Vikes Survive the Jags By the Hair on Kirk’s Chinny Chin Chin

It was almost a nightmare ending to what looked like another storybook comeback in a Vikings win but Minnesota survived the Jags by the hair on Kirk Cousins chinny chin chin.

Putting all the rhymes and superlatives aside, the Minnesota Vikings got lucky on Sunday in their Overtime win against Jacksonville.

Minnesota trailed at half 9-6 to a 1-10 Jags team who many think has their mind more on the No.1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft vs caring about winning games in 2020.

That said, Minnesota had countless mistakes throughout the game but the only thing that really counts when it's all said and done is whether you got the win or not and the Vikings did that on Sunday.

Fighting back from at 16-6 deficit in the third quarter, Minnesota got touchdowns from CJ Ham and Justin Jefferson along with a safety and field goal to take a 24-16 lead late in the fourth.

That lead wouldn't suffice though as Jacksonville tied the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion with only 1:08 seconds left.

The craziness would continue with back-to-back missed field goals by both teams before the end of the fourth quarter leading to Overtime where Dan Bailey made a 23-yard field goal to win the game.

Kirk Cousins had a solid day again minus the pick-six, completing 28 of 43 passes for 305 yards and 3 touchdowns.

While the Jaguars fall to 1-11, the Vikings surge forward to 6-6 and have their sights on finding a way into the playoffs.

The Vikings will go on the road next week after three straight home games as they face off against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their roster, and the upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.