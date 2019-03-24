Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Proclaimed

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

As we pay our respects to each and every Veteran who has served South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed Friday, March 29 as “Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day,” calling on all South Dakotans to recognize the courage, service and sacrifice of the men and women who served during the Vietnam War.

According to a South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs (SDDVA) release the Secretary of the SDDVA Greg Whitlock says, "It is America's veterans and their families who keenly understand the meaning of the word sacrifice.”

“More than 27,000 South Dakotans served valiantly under difficult circumstances during the Vietnam War and 210 made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Through the establishment of an annual statewide Vietnam Veterans recognition day, South Dakotans can express their appreciation and honor the men and women who served during the Vietnam War”

