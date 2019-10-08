Video: Sioux Falls Auto Parts Store Demolition After Tornado Hit

Colton Molesky from KSFY TV was covering the ongoing demolition of the Sioux Falls Advanced Auto Parts Store on 41st Street. In this video you can see the progress of the demolition.

Advanced Auto Parts was one of the stores on 41st Street that was damaged when 3 tornados swept through the city on September 10. Colton reports that they will be taking the building down to the ground and then rebuilding the store.

The estimate is that it will be six to eight months before they will get the property rebuilt and ready to reopen.

On September 10th a strong storm with 110 mph straight line winds hit Sioux Falls. That storm also produced three F2 tornadoes producing 125 mph winds that damaged buildings around the city.

Other stores that were damaged in proximity to Advanced Auto Parts include Pizza Ranch, Original Pancake House, Dreamers Outlet, JoAnn Fabrics, Best Buy, and Kohls.