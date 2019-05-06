Video Shows Sioux Falls Police Dog Biting Suspect

A social media video shows a Sioux Falls Police K-9 biting a suspect has comment sections going crazy.

The video shows 27 year-old Dylan Ites being apprehended by officers and bit by the K-9. He was on the run from police after a 911 call from a woman who said he had allegedly strangled her earlier in the day. Officers responded and found marks around her neck and Ites was gone.

While the video looks bad, Sioux Falls Police Seargent Michael Olson told KSFY News that what you see in the video is only one piece of the story.

Sgt. Olson said Dylan Ites initially ran from officers. He was confronted at least twice but led them on a 15 to 20 minute foot chase. Olson said when the video starts, Ites was given several opportunities before then to surrender, and officers don't know what his intentions are. They haven't had the chance to pat him down or check if he's armed.

Ites was arrested on several charges including aggravated assault.

The Sioux Falls Police Department issued a statement on their Facebook page .