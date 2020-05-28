Video Of Target Being Looted In Minneapolis

There have been two days of protests following the death of a black man who was being subdued by Minneapolis, Minnesota police officers.

The video of a black man being held down by a Minneapolis police officer who placed his knee on the man's neck. The suspect, George Floyd, complained numerous times that he could not breathe and that he hurt. In the video, you can see that for several minutes the officer would not let up on the pressure.

Floyd eventually passed out and died. The four officers involved in the arrest and subsequent death of George Floyd have been fired from the police force.

Following the release of the arrest video taken by a concerned citizen, there has been worldwide outrage and protests. On Wednesday an uncontrollable crowd turned to looting a Minneapolis Target Store.

This is footage taken by a Minneapolis journalist and posted by FOX6 NOW showing protesters rushing out of the Target with loads of looted stuff.