Video of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Saving Dog In River

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue performed a water Rescue on Saturday just south of Sertoma Park. In this video posted on their Facebook page, you can see Rescue 5 saving a dog and reunited it with her owner. As they posted, training is everything! Bravo SFFR!

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is a nationally accredited department with 208 members and 11 fire stations strategically placed throughout the city.

As one of the largest fire departments in the upper Midwest, they are committed to the safety of Sioux Falls. They do more than fight fires, as emergency medical calls now make up more than half of their emergency responses. They also have one of the larger Public Access Defibrillator programs in the country, and regularly provided CPR classes.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was presented with an ISO Class 1 designation in November of 2015, which is only given to fire departments in the United States that meet the highest standards of response capabilities.