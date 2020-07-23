A few weeks ago I made my first trip to Yellowstone and we got to see some pretty amazing scenes.

Those scenes included a bald eagle, plenty of deer, bison, and more wildlife.

Even though we saw so many different kinds of animals, we never had an encounter like you will see below.

A girl and another guest at Yellowstone were out near the Bison and ended up being chased, all while the girl trips and almost gets trampled.

There are signs all over Yellowstone instructing you to stay certain distances from the wildlife in order to protect you as well as the animals.

The National Park Service said in a statement, "Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors. To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 yards away, move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge."

This person was so lucky as another Yellowstone guest was not as lucky a few weeks ago as she was gored to death by a bison.

Yellowstone is one of the coolest places I have ever been to and there are plenty of places to get out and explore, but if the instructions aren't enough, hopefully, this video will serve as a reminder of how quickly things can turn when you are dealing with wild animals.