Wow, what a slugfest. It was Bamba time in Cleveland

Was it the team meeting after Tuesday's fourth straight loss or have the Minnesota Twins started to turn their losing skid around for real? You may have found yourself saying like I did, "it's about time."

Leading off at the plate for the Twins Wednesday was Byron Buxton with a home run on the second pitch of the game. Then comes Josh Donaldson making it back-to-back dingers. And with his first home run of the season, Jorge Polanco with a runner aboard makes it 4-0 in the first inning tagging Cleveland starter Logan Allen.

Buxton would finish day 5 for 5.

La Tortuga lit it up in the top of the third inning. It would be a round-tripper for Willian Astilldio as we watched him on the MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube keeping his batting helmet on the entire way.

By this time the Indians were already working their 3rd pitcher and using six for the game.

Mitch Garver would add his fifth & sixth of the season in the game.

Minnesota has a much-needed day off today before returning home Friday to begin a weekend series with the Central Division-leading Kansas City Royals.