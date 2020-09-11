(Video) John Daly Sinks Hole-in-One on #18 at Grand Falls Casino

One day before starting play at the Sanford International, John Daly spent some time at Grand Falls Casino's course and hit a hole-in-one.

Daly, 54, notched his 10th hole-in-one of his career on the 18th hole at Grand Falls Casino. For those that haven't played at Grand Falls before, the 18th hole is the signature hole of the course. It's a short (anywhere between 130-165) par-3 that goes over a waterfall.

Daly joked that he earned himself about $100,000 in free play for the hole-in-one. Grand Falls' twitter account said the distance was from 144 yards out.

The hole-in-one also came on the same day that Daly revealed that he is battling bladder cancer. According to CNN, he recently had a procedure to remove cancer but noted that there is a very good chance that it would return. He remains optimistic in his journey against bladder cancer.

A fan favorite, Daly will now participate in the Sanford International and will tee off at 11:30 AM on Friday morning.