With blizzard conditions in the tristate area travel is either not advised or has come to a complete halt. Parts of Interstates 29 and 90 in South Dakota have been shut down.

It doesn't take much for everything to go wrong. Take a look at this video courtesy of the Iowa State Patrol.

Be smart. Be safe. If you don't have to travel take the common sense route.

