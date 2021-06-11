VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS-Twins Comeback, Nelson Cruz Walk-Off Yankees

The Minnesota Twins did something Thursday night that they haven't done since 2014. They walked-off the New York Yankees. And according to the Twins Radio Network, it's the longest active stretch between walk-offs for the Twins vs. any American League team.

Target Field fans who stayed for the finish were jumping and cheering like it was a playoff game. With the Twins trailing in the bottom of the 9th inning, Josh Donaldson comes to the plate and launches a 2-run homer into the second level to tie the game. Then it was Nelson Cruz who blasted the walk-off to centerfield for a final 7-5 win. It was the 11th dinger of the season for Cruz that snapped a 12-game dry spell for the Bomba. By the way, this was the 6th walk-off for Cruz.

Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman began the night with an ERA of 0.39. After not retiring any of the 4 batters he faced and allowing the 4 runs in the 9th, his ERA jumped to 1.96.

Minnesota still sits in the cellar of the American League Central Division, 13 games out of first.

Next up, the weekend series with the Houston Astros. Tonight Matt Shoemaker will face José Urquidy. Coverage begins at 6:30 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.