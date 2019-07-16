Video Games Good for Kids

Let's talk about a positive impact that video games can have on kids. You may wonder what some of the various games may be doing to them.

I have a 9-year old son that loves sitting in front of the TV running his controller. He spends more time inside on his Summer vacation than he does outside.

Video games could help a child’s creativity Playing video games like Minecraft may help to get your child's creative juices flowing, new research suggests.

An experiment by Iowa State compared the effect of playing Minecraft, with or without instruction, to watching a TV show or playing a race car video game. Those given the freedom to play Minecraft without instruction were most creative. It’s like a virtual Lego world.

I would definitely agree with this. I have monitored my son's creativity with Minecraft and seen many of the objects he has constructed and it's amazing.