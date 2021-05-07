Victim Shot in the Face Thursday Night in Sioux Falls

A shooting late Thursday night in Sioux Falls has resulted in one person being taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident happened shortly before 10 PM on Thursday (May 6) in the neighborhood of 8th and Cleveland Avenue.

Police were summoned to the area on what was initially a weapons violation call. Upon arriving, authorities found a person who had been shot in the face.

Witnesses at the scene told the police they remembered hearing a series of gunshots before the call to authorities was made.

The condition of the shooting victim is still not known at this time, however, at the time of the incident, authorities were forced to transport the person to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment for what was called a "severe injury."

Sergeant Shawn Gordon with the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now a 20-year-old man was arrested late Thursday night in connection with the shooting.

The suspect is currently being held in the Minnehaha County Jail after being booked on a variety of charges.

More details on the shooting as they become available.

Source: Dakota News Now