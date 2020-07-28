Victim Identified in July 26 Sioux Falls Homicide

On Monday, police shed a little more light on the homicide that happened over the weekend in Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now is reporting that authorities have now released the name of the victim that was shot and killed early Sunday morning (July 26) near East Austin Street and Cliff Avenue.

The victim has been identified as thirty-one-year-old Lamar Hood of Sioux Falls. Hood was shot around 4:30 AM by 24-year-old Raushan Guest, also of Sioux Falls.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Hood, with “multiple” gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, police were able to identify Guest and another person, 22-year-old Skylar Jorgensen, of Sioux Falls as being connected with the shooting.

Police, together with a SWAT team, arrested both individuals late Sunday night without incident.

According to Dakota News Now, Guest was charged with 2nd-degree murder, while Jorgensen faces accessory charges in the case.

Lt. Terrance Matia with the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

During the (July 27) Monday morning police briefing, Matia revealed that both suspects had a history with each other, and the shooting was "not random." No other details involving the crime were released, other than authorities recovered several guns believed to be connected to the homicide.

The investigation is on-going at this time.

Source: Dakota News Now