Viborg Movie Theatre Offering Curbside Concession Service

Like a lot of other area businesses that have had to make the difficult decision to close temporarily due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Lund Theatre in Viborg shut off its projector March 17 in the hopes of reopening March 31.

But even while their screen is dark, the small-town venue is still doing their part to help out with local residents' 'stay at home' movie nights.

Friday (March 27) from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, the theatre is unveiling 'Curbside at The Lund', giving folks a chance to get all of their favorite movie theatre concessions without leaving their vehicles.

Not only do you get the convenience of curbside service, but you also get to take advantage of small-town prices:

Popcorn - (Small - $1.00, Medium - $2.00, Large - $4.00)

Candy - $1.00

Water - $1.00

Soft Drinks - $2.00