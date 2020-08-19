Veteran’s Movie Night Gift Pack Featured Helpline Center Project

The Helpline Center exists to connect people in need with resources that can help and also connect people who have a need to help. Their online volunteer database has hundreds of opportunities for people who want to change peoples' lives and our community for the better.

No matter what sort of project you're interested in, or charitable organization you'd like to help, there is something that will be close to your heart. And, you don't have to do it alone. Let's say you have a church group, a class, or a business, that wants to make a positive mark on the Sioux Empire, Helpline Center will find a project that you'll not only love but be proud of when it's completed.

Take this week's DIY Project, these do-it-yourself activities are perfect for families, retirees, and seniors, and other groups. Every week throughout the summer Helpline Center puts together a list of projects you can do in your own way, in your own time. If one week's project doesn't appeal to you, that's fine. Choose any that do and go for it!

The Veteran's Movie Night Kits are meant to show our military veterans that they are appreciated and to bring them some cheer. Putting them together is pretty simple too.

Just choose a gift bag or basket that you can fill with these suggested items:

Popcorn

Movie candies

Sodas

Movies - Used or new, you can find them all over the place at super low prices.

Thank you card - Will let the veteran who receives your gift know that you are grateful for their service.

When you're done, simply call 211 and the Helpline Center will tell you where you can deliver your Veteran's Movie Night Kits.

You can see the complete list of Summer DIY Projects and get more information about hundreds of other volunteer openings by calling 211 or checking out the Helpline Center online and on Facebook.