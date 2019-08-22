Veterans Day at the South Dakota State Fair

Calling all Veterans! We want to see you and salute you at the 2019 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.

Many vets are easy to recognize as many times they are spotted wearing a cap signifying which branch of the service they served in. Some are overheard telling stories of their time in the armed forces or maybe a reunion they've attended.

On Thursday, August 29 all veterans are invited to the fair in Huron during a special time as the Secretary for the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Greg Whitlock will address the public on the Northwest Energy Freedom Stage.

According to a Veterans Affairs release, veterans are encouraged to stop by the booth and learn more about benefits and programs available to them.

To show appreciation for their service, the Fair will give all veterans and active military personnel free gate admission on Aug 29.

The South Dakota State Fair runs Thursday, August 29 - Monday, September 2.