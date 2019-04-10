Verne Drive-In Announces Season Opening Date

The first drive-in movie theater opened in 1933 in Camden, New Jersey. At one time, there were more than 4,000 drive-in movie theaters in the United States. Today, less than 350 remain open . We're lucky to have one just a few miles away from Sioux Falls.

The Verne Drive-in in Luverne, Minnesota has been open for over 60 years and still attracts thousands of customers every summer. A few years ago, the Verne Drive-in converted to digital projection. If the theater wanted to survive, they had no choice. The film industry replaced their 35mm film prints with digital projection. If they didn't convert, there wouldn't be any movies to show.

Going to a drive-in movie will create memories that will last a lifetime. When I was a kid, going to the drive-in theater to watch The Apple Dumpling Gang and Grease was one of my favorite memories.

The Verne Drive-in recently announced on their Facebook page that they will open for the season April 26 and 27. This year, they'll be celebrating their 20th year since re-opening the theater.

They usually show two movies in one night, so it's a bargain! Tickets are only $5 per person for ages 6 and up. Since you're saving so much money on the movie ticket, you'll have plenty leftover to indulge in some concession stand goodies . They have lots of yummy sweet treats and buttery popcorn, but you can also order dinner. Everybody loves a square meal of cheese balls, pizza and corn dogs.

They'll only be opening Friday and Saturday nights until Memorial Day weekend and then open seven nights a week.

They will announce the first movie of the season on their Facebook page this Friday. If I had to make a good guess, I would bet they'll be opening the season with Avengers: Endgame.

For a list of movies playing each weekend, check out the Verne Drive-In website.