Verne Drive-In Announces Opening Date

I think all of us have a case of spring fever. We want to be outside and do stuff! We've been deprived for over a year. Going to a movie at the Verne Drive-In in Luverne, Minnesota is an annual tradition for many. It's been the destination for families, first dates, birthday parties, and more.

The Verne Drive-In is set to open for the season on Friday, April 23, 2021. The premiere movie of the season hasn't been announced yet, but we'll make sure we update this story when it is.

Some of the most anticipated movies this summer include Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson and William Hurt. Kids will love the new animated/live-action movie Space Jam: A New Legacy Movie starring LeBron James and Bugs Bunny. It's not a direct sequel, but more of a relaunch for Suicide Squad. The movie's director and writer, James Gunn, wrote the script with a new cast of characters and actors. Only a few characters return.

The Verne Drive-in always has a great selection of movies to satisfy all ages and you know those summer blockbusters are going to be on the schedule.

You won't go hungry while you're watching a movie at the Verne Drive-in. Indulge with hot, buttery popcorn, beverages, smoothies, cheeseballs, pretzels with cheese, corndogs, burgers, ice cream, cotton candy, and more! Is it wrong that I go to the Verne Drive-In mainly for the food?

The Verne Drive-in is still one of the most affordable summer fun things to do. Ages six and up only pay $5 at the gate.

The Verne Drive-In is just over a half an hour from Sioux Falls at 1607 S. Kniss Ave. in Luverne, Minnesota. Check out their website or Facebook page for more info on this summer's movies.