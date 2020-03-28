According to a press release from Vern Eide, the auto dealership is encouraging everyone to support our local restaurant businesses through the COVID-19 Pandemic.

During these trying times, it’s never been more important for us to come together as a community and to help each other. Many restaurants in our community are struggling because of the COVID-19 restrictions put upon them. These restaurants are vital to our community and local economy by employing our family members, friends, and neighbors.

Between now March 28 and May 1, 2020, save those local restaurant receipts from your carry-out and delivery meals, and Vern Eide Motorcars will discount that amount spent on your meal, up to $500, of your next new or pre-owned vehicle purchase through the end of the year (2020).

We’ll all get through this together. Let’s support our local friends, families, and neighbors.

