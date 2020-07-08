Vern Eide Rentals See An Increase in Traffic Despite Pandemic

Despite everything that is going on in the world, Vern Eide Auto Rentals in Sioux Falls has seen an increase in car rentals this summer according to a recent press release.

“We have seen a huge jump in travelers. Our customers don’t feel safe at the airlines, so we are seeing a lot of people renting bigger vehicles for the family trips and rediscovering the road trip” -Tom Borchard, Manager at Vern Eide Rentals.

To Borchard also said that he is seeing quite a few vans and trucks being rented for family trips to The Black Hills. Or people have been renting vehicles to use in order to drive to a family member's or friends' wedding out of state.

When vehicles are rented through Vern Eide Rentals each car is cleaned and sanitized before it is rented out to another individual.

Their current location on South Louise Ave behind the Vern Eide car dealership also offers free parking to its customers.

