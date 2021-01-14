Vern Eide Motorcars Will Soon Be Selling Boats

According to a recent press release, Vern Eide Motorcars will begin to sell boats through their new marine dealership.

Vern Eide Marine, which will be a division of Vern Eide Motoplx, will be the first marine dealership for the Vern Eide Motorcars Group. The new dealership will be located at:

"4501 E Arrowhead Parkway Sioux Falls, SD, in the old East Side Shopko building and adds to Vern Eide’s existing auto portfolio of dealerships in Sioux Falls, Mitchell, and Sturgis, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa."

Vern Eide Marine will be selling both new and pre-owned boats, pontoons, along with outboard motors with brand names including Bayliner, Bennington, Caymas, Crestliner, Four Winns, Glastron, HeyDay, Mercury, Skeeter, Volvo, and Yamaha.

Justin Lake, Vern Eide Motorcars Chief Operations Officer, stated, “We are really excited to bring these new brands of boats and pontoons to the Sioux Falls area. Our customers have been asking us for boats, and we are excited to deliver boats for them.”

