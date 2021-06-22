Vern Eide Mitsubishi Location Grand Opening

If you've been to the east side of Sioux Falls within the past few months, you've likely seen the new branding has taken over the formerly well-known Shopko building.

The former Shopko building on the corner of East Arrowhead Parkway and South Sycamore Avenue has been completely remodeled and is now Vern Eide Mitsubishi.

And with the new location, Vern Eide motorcars will be having a grand opening celebration this weekend, Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26.

With all the festivities, a giveaway will take place for one person to win a chance at a Black Hills getaway. The getaway prize package includes complete with lodging, food budget, and a Polaris RZR rental.

Food trucks will be at Vern Eide Mitsubishi both Friday and Saturday, a DJ by the name of DJ Jer is going to be live playing music along with game shows from 12:00 to 5:00 PM on Saturday.

Not to mention, those who wish to test drive a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander will get a $25 restaurant gift card.

The event will not only serve as a celebration of the new location for Vern Eide Mitsubishi but also as an opportunity to raise money for the Children’s Inn’s Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign.

Jim Lake, Chief Executive Officer of Vern Eide Motorcars, and his wife Barb will generously match dollar for dollar up to $25,000 for the Children’s Inn which begins on June 28.

This information was provided via a press release from Vern Eide Motorcars.