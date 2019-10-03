Vermillion Police Priceless Response To Weed Petitioner

There have been folks around Sioux Falls, Vermillion, and many towns around South Dakota advocating for the legalization of marijuana in the state. You may have seen them around asking for your signature on a petition.

Apparently, on Wednesday some Vermillion Police Officers were hanging some cameras in their downtown when they were approached by an enthusiastic petitioner.

The Vermillion PD posted this response on their twitter page:

“Shout out though to the gal who hit us up for signatures on her legalize the weed petition today while we were hanging cameras downtown- you get an A for effort.”