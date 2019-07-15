A large part of the focus for much of the population of Vermillion is on working on getting a college diploma from the University of South Dakota and getting a job in the 'real world'.

But for the ten thousand or so students currently enrolled at USD, their future careers may be closer than they think.

Vermillion has been included on a list of the best college towns to start a career.

The home of the Coyotes is tied for 15th with Wayne, Nebraska and Athens, Ohio on the national list compiled by Grand Canyon University.

The school ranked towns using data from the US Census, Yelp, Indeed, and US Climate Data. They based their findings on several factors, including job markets, local culture (museums, restaurants, events), and city infrastructure.

Vermillion, Wayne, and Stillwater, Oklahoma are the only three cities East of the Mississippi River to make the Top 20.

TOP TEN COLLEGE TOWNS TO START A CAREER (Grand Canyon University)