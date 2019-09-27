Vaping is Reaching Epidemic Levels

As teen vaping numbers have climbed dramatically more schools are taking action.

Hundreds more Americans have been reported to have a vaping-related breathing illness, and the death toll has risen to 13. In a report by ABC News Radio, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 805 confirmed and probable cases have been reported, up 52% from the 530 reported a week ago.

Locally the Dell Rapids School installed devices last week to detect vaping. And other cities in the region are taking action as well.

The Bismark Tribune is reporting that vaping has reached epidemic levels where high school use has increased by 78%.

KOTA TV in Rapid City says schools in the Black Hills have to confiscate vape products from students almost daily.

Two deaths have been reported in California, two in Kansas, two in Oregon and one each in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Missouri.