Vandals Destroy Walleye Sculpture in Yankton Worth $15,000

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Vandals destroyed a popular riverwalk sculpture near the Meridian Bridge in Yankton.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the 9-foot-tall granite sculpture of a walleye was tipped Wednesday night. The bottom section of the sculpture that weighed more than a ton was shattered.

The piece of art is valued at nearly $15,000. Sculptor Scott Luken says it can't be salvaged.

Police did not immediately identify any suspects.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.