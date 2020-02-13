Valentines Day ‘Smooch Project’ Downtown Sioux Falls

Downtown Sioux Falls is partnering with award-winning Minneapolis photographer Bonnie Fournier to host a free event that's open to the public, The Smooch! Project, during Valentine's Day weekend.

What: Free participation in the Smooch! Project. A fun activity with loved ones in Downtown and award-winning photographer, Bonnie Fournier.

Where: Shriver Square - 230 South Phillips Avenue, First Floor.

When: Valentine's Day weekend

February 14: 12:00pm - 8:00pm

February 15: 10:00am - 8:00pm

February 16: 10:00am - 6:00pm

The Smooch! Project is a long-term, large-scale, family-friendly effort to collect 10,000 photographs of people from around the world demonstrating their affection for someone they love with a simple gesture -- A smooch on the cheek.

The primary goal of this incredible effort is to gather 10,000+ photographs. The Smooch! project serves as a visual demonstration that ALL humans, regardless of social, racial, economic, or political differences, share a joyful willingness to welcome love and affection into their lives.

The primary mission of The Smooch! Project: To lift the hearts of viewers across the world.