Vaccine Numbers up, Coronavirus Cases down in South Dakota

As cases of COVID-19 begin to level off somewhat in South Dakota, the number of people receiving the vaccine is on the rise in the state.

South Dakota reported 65 new coronavirus cases on Monday (February 1).

According to Dakota News Now, a total of 108,315 South Dakotans have tested positive for the virus. That information comes from the latest findings released by the Department of Health. 2,828 of those cases are currently active, the lowest number of coronavirus cases the Rushmore state has seen since September.

As coronavirus case numbers continue to dip, the state is still rolling full steam ahead with its rollout of the vaccine to residents.

Dakota News Now is reporting South Dakota has administered a total of 101,048 COVID-19 vaccines at this time. An increase of 1,488 from Sunday (January 31). Of that total number, 71,362 South Dakotans have received at least one dose, while another roughly 30,000 people have received the required two doses of the vaccine to help maximize immunity.

Here's more positive news on the COVID-19 front, there were no new coronavirus related deaths reported as of Monday (February 1) in the state. To date, South Dakota has experienced a total of 1,778 deaths associated with the virus.

4.6% of the state's hospital beds and 11.4% of the state's ICU beds are occupied with COVID-19 patients at this time.

The number of COVID-19 cases inside South Dakota schools is also trending downward. New information from the Health Department reveals there are 121 active cases within the K-12 system. The lowest number since last August. Another encouraging sign, there are only 23 active cases right now in the state's universities and technical schools. Data shows that is the lowest total since the new school year began.

Source: Dakota News Now

