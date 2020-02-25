Vaccination Bill Voted Down in Committee

South Dakota lawmakers on Tuesday rejected a bill to stop school vaccine requirements. The House Health and Human Services Committee voted 10-2 to send HB 1235 to the 41st legislative day, effectively killing the bill.

After hearing emotional testimony from parents on both sides of the issue members said it would have resulted in decreased vaccination rates and could have caused outbreaks in vaccine-preventable diseases.

Supporters of the bill hoped that despite the bill's defeat, their doubts about vaccinations would gain credence in the state.

The state currently allows vaccination exemptions only for students who have weakened immune systems or who have religious objections.

Gov. Kristi Noem opposed the bill and told reporters last week that vaccinations have saved millions of lives.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app