Vacation with the Minnesota Twins at 2020 Spring Training

With over a month of the 2019 regular season to go the Minnesota Twins family is inviting your family to Spring Training in Florida.

Never been? Oh boy you're in for a treat at the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Lee County, Florida.

According to the Minnesota Twins ball club pitchers and catchers are scheduled to begin their workouts on Wednesday, February 12. The first full-squad workout is scheduled to take place on Monday, February 17 in conjunction with the club’s annual Spring Training Open House for fans.

The Twins 2020 Grapefruit League schedule features 31 games (15 home, 16 road), while the club will also host a pair of additional exhibition games.

And if you're a Gophers fan the home opener at the CenturyLink Sports Complex will be against the University of Minnesota on Friday, February 21.

The Twins will conclude their 2020 Spring Training home schedule by hosting their Triple-A affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings, on March 23. The Twins will then fly to California to play the regular season opener on March 26 at the Oakland Athletics.